ExxonMobil sues EU over windfall tax

ExxonMobil is suing the European Union (EU) in response to the new windfall tax being imposed on oil and gas companies.

The energy firm has called the tax “counter-productive,” after boasting a quarterly profit of more than £17 billion in October.

The EU is imposing the tax, as it feels these oil and gas giants have received large profits that they are not entitled to – from inflation and demand shifts due to the ongoing Ukraine War.

It announced a 33% tax on these companies’ profits for 2022 – as they were 20% higher on average than in the previous three years.

ExxonMobil stresses that the tax will hamper investment – with an estimation that the levy will cost the firm more than $2 billion (£1.6bn).

The European Commission’s spokesperson said: “The Commission maintains that the measures in question are fully compliant with EU law” – explaining that the EU has taken note of the lawsuit.

ExxonMobil is a US energy firm, with spokesperson Casey Norton stating: “Whether we invest here primarily depends on how attractive and globally competitive Europe will be.”