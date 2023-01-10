Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Belgium agrees with ENGIE to extend life of two nuclear reactors by ten years

The extension of the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear power plants was announced by the Belgian Prime Minister

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 10 January 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Belgium has struck a deal with French energy company ENGIE to extend the life of two nuclear reactors for a decade.

In a press conference, held on Monday evening, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said: “work can start tomorrow for the extension of the two most recent reactors.”

The deal will see the Doel 4 and the Tihange 3 nuclear power plants remain for another ten years.

Mr De Croo added: “We made an important decision today. We are taking our energy fate back into our own hands.”

According to the government, the deal will strengthen the country’s energy independence during “turbulent geopolitical times”.

The two reactors have a capacity of 1.03GW each and have been in service since 1985.

