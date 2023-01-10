Energy crisis sees EVs overtake petrol for cost

Driving an electric vehicle (EV) that uses public charging now costs more than driving a petrol car.

That’s according to research by RAC, claiming that charging prices have shot up by more than 50% in the last eight months.

The ongoing energy crisis has seen prices go from an average of 44.5p per KWh in May to 70.3p per KWh this January.

This has impacted the price of charging an average electric family car massively – meaning £36 will see your EV reach 80% battery capacity and carry you just shy of 190 miles.

Rapid chargers have gone up by 58%, whilst ultra-rapid chargers have witnessed a 47% increase, the analysis has claimed.

However, those charging with slower or overnight chargers at home are paying just £17.87 for the same 190-mile range.

It compared this to an average petrol car, such as the Volkswagen Golf, finding that for a long journey of more than 480 miles – the EV would cost almost £10 more if charged publicly; including multiple stops to recharge the car.

Many are now calling for a change to the VAT imposed on electric chargers to reduce the price and keep the electric revolution competitive, as many charging companies approached on the findings of the study stress they are charging as low as they currently can.