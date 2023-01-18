Bus with 70 Hinkley Point C workers overturned in ‘major incident’

Dozens of workers of Hinkley Point C were injured after the bus transporting them was involved in a ‘major incident’ in Bridgewater in Somerset yesterday.

Officers from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 6am yesterday to attend an incident involving the overturned double-decker bus which was carrying 70 workers and a driver.

The incident was initially declared a major incident due to the number of people involved and the resources required – South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust crews conveyed 54 casualties to three healthcare facilities.

NHS Somerset said 27 people were treated for minor injuries while a small number required surgery.

A Hinkley Point C spokesperson said: “We are grateful to the emergency services for their quick response. Police are still on the scene and leading the investigation.

“We are supporting those affected and our thoughts are with all involved. Safety of our workforce is of paramount importance to us, and we will assist the police as they investigate the cause of the incident.”

A Somerset County Council spokesman said: “It’s important to remember the majority of roads aren’t gritted and never have been.

“Ice can still form on gritted roads which is why we echo the advice of our Avon and Somerset Police colleagues to only travel when it is necessary and to proceed with extreme caution if you are using our roads.”