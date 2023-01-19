Climate activists throw black paint over Michael Gove’s office

Extinction Rebellion campaigners have staged a protest against the government’s decision to grant planning permission to the Cumbria coal mine by throwing black paint over Michael Gove’s office.

Black paint was poured down the walls towards the front doors of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Two activists stood in front of the entrance and were attached to each other through a lock-on tube with the words ‘end coal’ on it – two others were glued nearby.

Allowing coal mining at Whitehaven, Cumbria has received mixed feedback from MPs in recent weeks – a few days ago, Chris Skidmore, the Chair of the Net Zero Review, branded the decision as a mistake.

If the project moves forward, the mine will be the UK’s first new coal mine for 30 years.

Sarah Hart, a mother of two from Farnborough, said: “2022 saw record global greenhouse gas emissions and record global temperatures. Where is the government’s ambition to act on this climate and ecological emergency?

“How dare they even think of opening a coal mine now? Gove claims this mine is carbon-neutral but he completely ignores the emissions from burning the coal.”

A DLUHC spokesperson told ELN: “The Secretary of State has agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by the independent planning inspector.

“This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation.”