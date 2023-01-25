Wales pledges to hit 100% renewable electricity by 2035

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on hitting targets that would allow the country to meet 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2035.

Wales already generates 55% of its electricity from renewables, according to official data.

Julie Jame, Wales’ Minister for Climate Change has proposed a target for at least 1.5GW of renewable energy capacity to be locally owned by 2035, excluding heat pumps.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “The climate crisis shows that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. Providing new targets compels us to stride towards net zero as quickly as we realistically can.

“The evidence is clear that towards the end of this decade, we will need to rapidly ramp up our generation of electricity to meet our energy needs.

“The renewable energy target proposals that we are consulting on today are ambitious but credible.”