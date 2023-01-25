Finance & Markets, Top Stories

High Court quashes government’s decision to reject £1.5bn interconnector with France

Kwasi Kwarteng “erred in law”, the High Court concluded for the electricity link connecting Portsmouth in the UK and France’s Normandy

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 25 January 2023
Image: Stephen McCluskey / Shutterstock

The High Court has rejected the government’s decision to scrap plans for a £1.5 billion Cross Channel power cable project.

It was last year, when Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary at the time, refused to give development consent for Aquind’s new subsea electricity link between Portsmouth on the south coast and Normandy in France.

Yesterday, Mrs Justice Lieven concluded Kwasi Kwarteng “erred in law” and failed to comply with the BEIS’ National Policy Statement when reaching the decision.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK Government is disappointed by the outcome but we will be considering the judgement carefully before deciding next steps.”

The Portsmouth Labour Party said: “We are incredibly disappointed by the news from the High Court today to overturn the decision to stop AQUIND.”

Campaigning group Stop AQUIND commented: “We are deeply disappointed – this company is not fit to run a national infrastructure project – we will not let them trash our city without a fight.”

In response to the High Court’s decision, Richard Glasspool, Director of AQUIND, said: “This is wonderful news for the AQUIND interconnector project. We were dismayed and disappointed when Kwasi Kwarteng refused the development consent order.

“We look forward to re-engaging with local residents, stakeholders, environmental experts and energy professionals in order to pursue the commitment to meeting the UK’s net zero energy target.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast