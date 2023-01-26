British homes used 12% less electricity

Higher energy prices might have led British households to use less electricity.

Government data shows that domestic electricity consumption decreased by 12% in the three months to November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

The fall is likely to reflect reductions in home electricity usage as a result of higher electricity prices, warmer temperatures in October and November and the change in customers’ behaviour, including returning to office working and spending leisure time outside the home.

The report also suggests that industrial consumption during the same period also fell by 5.3% and usage by other users, including commercial users, increased by 0.7%.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy added that the total electricity consumption fell by 6% in the three months to November 2022.