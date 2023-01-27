Council to invest £1.3m in solar farm at former landfill site

A council in Greater Manchester is set to spend £1.3 million on a solar farm at a former industrial landfill site.

The project is predicted to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 50 tonnes and save cash on Oldham Council’s energy bills.

The solar farm at Wrigley Head in Failsworth will comprise 2,700 solar panels – the solar plan was halted during the pandemic.

Councillor Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Low Carbon, said: “We need more projects that give us power from renewable sources and saw it as vital to review Wrigley Head, which had been paused during the pandemic when energy prices dropped due to the lockdown on the economy.

“Energy prices are now much higher and are likely to stay high for the next few years at least, which means we can now return to looking at the scheme.”