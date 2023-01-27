Drax power stations threatened with strike

A group of 50 workers, employed by Drax Hydro, who operate power stations across Scotland are being balloted for strike action after they have rejected an 8% pay offer.

The workers, including power station controllers and engineers, work at three hydro plants owned by Drax Hydro, Stonebyres, Cruachan and Glenlee.

The dispute over pay could lead to “energy supply shocks” to Scottish Business, Unite the Union has said.

The company said it had made a “fair and competitive offer”.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary, said: “Energy workers’ pay is lagging well behind the eye-watering profits being made across the sector.

“Drax’s parent group is awash with tens of millions in profit. Yet, Drax Hydro workers have been offered what amounts to a significant real terms wage cut, this is totally unacceptable. We will fully support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

ELN has approached Drax for comment.