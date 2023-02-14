ULEZ ‘stop elderly residents from attending funerals of loved ones’

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) has allegedly stopped some elderly residents from attending the funerals of loved ones.

That’s the suggestion from Penelope Frost, a Liberal Democrat Councillor at Richmond Council, who said during a council meeting: “We have to take into account those people who do have older cars and are not yet in a condition to change them and… you look very hard to find charging points.”

Over the last year, the local authority’s decision to roll out the green scheme prompted concerns from a local crematorium.

Currently, mourners from outside the new ULEZ zone have to pay £12.50 to visit loved ones.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “The Mayor has been clear that the decision to expand the ULEZ London-wide was not easy but necessary to reduce the capital’s toxic air pollution, tackle the climate emergency and cut congestion in our city.

“Around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to toxic air and it is linked to dementia, heart disease and a host of respiratory issues.

“85% of vehicles seen driving in the expanded ULEZ zone are already compliant and do not have to pay the charge.

“The Mayor has listened to Londoners throughout this process, which is why he’s announced the biggest scrappage scheme yet – £110 million – to help low income and disabled Londoners, charities, businesses and sole traders replace their old polluting vehicles in anticipation of the ULEZ expanding London-wide in August this year.”