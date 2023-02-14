Opposition grows against National Grid major project

National Grid’s proposals to construct 50-metre-high pylons across Lincolnshire have met growing opposition.

The plan, which is considered a “huge upgrade” of the UK’s electricity network would see a host of pylons and cables transporting power from offshore wind farms around the UK.

National Grid ESO said it was the biggest network upgrade in 60 years – however, critics stress the impact the project would have on the landscape and the local tourism economy.

Councillor Davie said: “National Grid proposals for the giant pylon line through our beautiful county will devastate landscape and our £650 million per annum Coastal Tourism economy, all for London and the South East’s insatiable desire for more and more power from green and often intermittent generators.

“There is nothing green or of benefit to taxpayers in the National Grid proposals.

“They need to bring forward an offshore grid with one single connection into the South East so the landscapes and way of life for thousands of people from the Humber to the Thames can be protected and enhanced.”

A spokesperson for National Grid told ELN: “National Grid’s Electricity System Operator published its Pathway to 2030 last year which set out the blueprint for grid infrastructure needed to deliver the government’s ambition to connect 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

“To deliver this ambition, the report identified the need for new network infrastructure across the UK, including in Lincolnshire.

“We are currently reviewing what is required, to ensure we bring forward proposals that are efficient, coordinated and economical, and give value to the end consumer. We will be able to update and present information to local communities when we have completed that work, later this year.”

ELN has approached Lincolnshire County Council for comment.