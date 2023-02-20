Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Business energy contracts discounted through EBRS peaked in January

The government has unveiled the total payments made to energy suppliers for discounts they provided to eligible non-domestic energy users

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 20 February 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The number of energy contracts that have been discounted under the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) in Britain and Northern Ireland hit its highest point last month since October when the programme launched.

Through the government’s EBRS, all eligible businesses and other non-domestic energy users receive a discount on their energy bills.

Starting in November, suppliers can claim payment for discounts for energy supplied, in any of the 12 claim windows.

They can claim payment from the start of the scheme (1st October) to the end of the claim window (and no later than 31st March 2023).

Government data shows that in claim window five, which covered the period from 29th December to 12th January, an estimated 1,421,500 contracts were discounted.

In this period, the government has paid almost 908,596,000 to electricity and gas suppliers for discounts provided to non-domestic customers.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Register now for the Big Zero Show 2023 for FREE. To learn more visit: www.bigzeroshow.com and to get your FREE ticket visit: bit.ly/BigZeroShow2023

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast