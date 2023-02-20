Business energy contracts discounted through EBRS peaked in January

The number of energy contracts that have been discounted under the Energy Bill Relief Scheme ( EBRS ) in Britain and Northern Ireland hit its highest point last month since October when the programme launched.

Through the government’s EBRS, all eligible businesses and other non-domestic energy users receive a discount on their energy bills.

Starting in November, suppliers can claim payment for discounts for energy supplied, in any of the 12 claim windows.

They can claim payment from the start of the scheme (1st October) to the end of the claim window (and no later than 31st March 2023).

Government data shows that in claim window five, which covered the period from 29th December to 12th January, an estimated 1,421,500 contracts were discounted.

In this period, the government has paid almost 908,596,000 to electricity and gas suppliers for discounts provided to non-domestic customers.