Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

EDF snaps up one of world’s largest floating wind projects

The project is designed to align with the progressive retirement of the ageing coal‐fired power stations in the region

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 20 February 2023
Image: EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of the French global energy player EDF, has announced the acquisition of an up to 10GW floating offshore project in Australia.

The Newcastle Offshore Wind Farm,  which is currently under development and is considered one of the largest floating wind projects in the world, is expected to replace retiring coal-fired power stations.

The wind farm will be developed in stages to support the Australian Government’s renewable targets, the company said.

The Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables in Australia Dave Johnson commented: “This landmark project will be developed in collaboration with a strong local team based in Newcastle and will require the establishment of an entirely new industry in Australia.

“I am very confident that this project will play a crucial role in providing new opportunities for employment, establishing new business and the revitalisation of existing business looking to transition from existing industries.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Register now for the Big Zero Show 2023 for FREE. To learn more visit: www.bigzeroshow.com and to get your FREE ticket visit: bit.ly/BigZeroShow2023

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast