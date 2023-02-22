EU gas consumption down by 19%

Consumption of natural gas across Europe has fallen by 19.3% between August 2022 and January 2023.

The latest report by Eurostat shows that in this time frame, of all European countries, Ireland recorded the smallest decrease in gas consumption, just -0.3%.

Spain and Slovenia saw a significant drop, -13.7% and -14.2% respectively, but have not yet reached the 15% target.

Last year, European ministers agreed to cut their countries’ gas consumption voluntarily by 15% between 1st August 2022 and 31st March 2023 in a bid to prepare for a full disruption of Russian gas this winter.

The statistical office of the European Union has also said that consumption fell the most in Finland (-57.3%), Lithuania (-47.9%) and Sweden (-40.2%).