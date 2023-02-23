Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Wind and solar ‘helped the EU save nearly €12bn since start of war’

EU wind and solar grew by 50TWh since March 2022 according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 23 February 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Growth of wind and solar power has saved the EU €12 billion (£10.5bn) in avoided gas costs since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a new analysis from energy think tank Ember.

This Friday, February 24, marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The report suggests, between 1st March 2022 and 31st January 2022, EU wind and solar generation grew by 50TWh, generating almost 23% of the continent’s electricity in that period.

It is estimated that this increase alone reduced the amount of gas required for electricity generation by 90TWh.

Analysts claim that without the total 546TWh of wind and solar generation, the EU could have required an additional 993TWh of gas to meet electricity demand since the start of the war.

This translates to gas costs of €135 billion (£118bn).

