Energy bills ‘eat up nearly 10% of the average annual salary from April’

The average energy bill will rise to £250 a month in April, new analysis shows

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 February 2023
Image: Max_555 / Shutterstock

Nearly 10% of the average salary will be spent on energy bills from April.

That’s according to new analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), which suggests the energy bill for a typical household will rise to £250 a month.

This is more than double the amount billpayers were paying in March 2022, when average energy bills were £107 a month, or 4% of the UK average monthly salary.

Soaring energy prices will see low income workers hit hardest – the report estimates that a full-time minimum wage worker will face bills worth 16% of their monthly salary when the price cap is raised in April.

This will up from 8% in March last year.

The TUC has called for urgent action to help bring bills down – it said the government should introduce a higher windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

