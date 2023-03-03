Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Antibiotics created by bacteria in the ocean?

Listen to this week’s podcast to learn how this could be the answer to quashing pharmaceutical emissions

Kiran Bose
Friday 3 March 2023

How can bacteria from the oceans be the answer to medicinal emissions?

This week’s Net Hero Podcast with Aberdeen University scientists Abbe Brown and Marcel Jaspars delves into just that.

Algae helping to create antibiotics is not a farfetched idea and may not only benefit our own health but the health of the planet.

“For antibiotics and anticancer agents, we can trace back the origin of 70% of both of those to natural origins. It could be plants, it could be microbes or marine organisms like sponges, soft coral, sea squirts and marine bacteria.”

So, how could marine science provide the answer to cutting the pharmaceutical environmental footprint?

Listen to the full episode to find out.

