Suppliers ‘expect government to keep energy bill support in place’

The existing government’s energy bill support schemes will be kept at current levels in April, reports have claimed.

According to the BBC, British energy suppliers are currently preparing to amend energy bills to reflect the current level of support, not an increased level of the Energy Price Guarantee.

The government had previously said it would scale back its financial help, meaning the average annual energy bill will rise to £3,000.

The Chancellor is set to make his Budget statement on 15th March.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps previously said he is “very sympathetic” to suggestions that the planned £500 rise in energy bills should be stopped in April.

ELN has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment – the department declined to comment on speculation.