More green buses to hit UK streets

Commuters’ journeys in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire will soon become greener after a new government investment in green buses.

The Department for Transport has announced an extra 117 buses will be rolled out thanks to £25.3 million of funding.

The zero emission buses will be manufactured in Northern Ireland by Wrightbus and operated by FirstBus.

The funding is an additional investment from the Zero Emission Buses Regional Areas scheme, which was launched in 2021 to allow local transport authorities to bid for funding for zero emission buses and supporting infrastructure.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new British-built zero emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country.”