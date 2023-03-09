Energy bills at Tory-led constituencies ‘would be most impacted by EPG hike’

Conservative-led constituencies are expected to face the most significant impact on energy bills if the level of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) is increased.

According to research by the trade association Energy UK, this increase would result in a total additional cost of £2.7 billion for customers between April and June.

In certain areas, this could translate to an increase of up to £400 million, the report suggests.

It is estimated that people in Arundel and South Downs will lose £5.3 million between April and June if the EPG is raised in April.

Aylesbury residents will lose £5.1 million while homes in Beaconsfield will have to pay an extra £5.9 million, according to Energy UK.

Energy customers in Banbury and Milton Keynes South face an additional cost of £5.7 million and £5.6 million respectively.

The report suggests the cost of raising the EPG will be different in regions across the UK – the cost per household would be higher in the South East, with an estimated extra cost per household of around £106.

This is followed by the East of England, with £103 per household and East Midlands with an additional cost of £101 per household.

The Chief Executive Officer of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, has called on the government, and specifically the Treasury, to capitalise on the falling wholesale prices and maintain the EPG at £2,500 to provide relief to customers.

Pinchbeck emphasised the potential savings that could be achieved in each constituency if the decision is made – she said: “What’s key is that any decision is announced soon to avoid confusion for customers and to ensure it can be implemented in time.”