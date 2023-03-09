Offshore wind and solar closer than ever

Belgian partners Jan De Nul, Tractebel and DEME have introduced a new technology for offshore floating photovoltaic panels.

The partners said the project’s design can withstand harsh offshore conditions and be easily adapted to different sites.

The project can provide a solution to how solar panels can be installed in wind farms – the addition of offshore floating solar to existing and future offshore wind sites provides an opportunity to add large volumes of additional renewable energy, researchers have said.

An offshore test installation is currently underway – it is expected that it will be launched off the Belgian coast in summer 2023.

The partners initiated a research project which resulted in the development of a marine floater concept, initial research on effects on the marine ecosystem, integration of aquaculture, and a financial assessment.