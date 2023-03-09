Efficiency & Environment

Offshore wind and solar closer than ever

A project aims to bring together offshore wind farms and solar PV

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 9 March 2023
Image: JAN DE NUL

Belgian partners Jan De Nul, Tractebel and DEME have introduced a new technology for offshore floating photovoltaic panels.

The partners said the project’s design can withstand harsh offshore conditions and be easily adapted to different sites.

The project can provide a solution to how solar panels can be installed in wind farms – the addition of offshore floating solar to existing and future offshore wind sites provides an opportunity to add large volumes of additional renewable energy, researchers have said.

An offshore test installation is currently underway – it is expected that it will be launched off the Belgian coast in summer 2023.

The partners initiated a research project which resulted in the development of a marine floater concept, initial research on effects on the marine ecosystem, integration of aquaculture, and a financial assessment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast