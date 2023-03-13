Council urges people claim energy cash

Portsmouth residents are being urged to check they have claimed their share of a £400 government support scheme aimed at helping households with their energy bills.

Payments are being made automatically to most households in instalments of £66 or £67.

However, those who use traditional prepayment meters, rather than smart ones, and pay for energy using top-ups need to redeem vouchers sent to them by their energy supplier.

Up to a third of people in Portsmouth who have received these vouchers have yet to redeem them, Portsmouth City Council has revealed.

The local authority has encouraged residents to claim the vouchers before the scheme ends on 30th June.

The vouchers expire after 90 days, but residents can request new vouchers from their energy supplier before the scheme ends.

Vouchers are sent by energy suppliers by post, email or text and can be redeemed at top-up points, such as post offices or PayPoint shops.

Residents who have not received a voucher or have lost one are advised to contact their energy supplier and ensure their contact details are correct.

“The vouchers are free money from the government, to help with your heating and hot water costs,” said Councillor Suzy Horton, the council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education.

“It’s really important that people get this money, ideally to help them through the rest of the winter, but definitely before the scheme closes on 30th June. That’s why we’re trying to get the word out.”