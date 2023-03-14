Deadly suspected gas explosion rocks South Wales community

A suspected gas explosion in South Wales has led to the death of a man and the hospitalisation of three people.

The blast which occurred in Swansea on Monday caused extensive damage to two properties and neighbouring ones.

After a search of the scene, South Wales Police discovered the body of a previously unaccounted man.

Superintendent Steve Jones has expressed his condolences, stating, “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and those affected by this tragic incident.”

ELN contacted Swansea Council and the local authority confirmed that council officers were providing assistance to South Wales Police and other emergency services at the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.

Swansea Council Leader, Councillor Rob Stewart has pledged to support the community, saying “We stand ready to provide any help and support that’s needed for the community.”

The council has also set up a rest centre at Morriston Memorial Hall for the approximately 50 affected residents until they can return to their homes.

Rob Long, Chief Operating Officer at Wales & West Utilities said the company was “called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach road area of Swansea yesterday morning and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene.

“Whilst the cause of the explosion is not yet known, we have made the area safe and will remain at the scene to support the emergency services as they work.

“We would like to reassure local residents that every safety precaution is being taken, and there will be no impact on local gas supplies. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected and with the community of Morriston.”