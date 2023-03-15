“Port upgrades key to UK’s floating offshore wind growth”

The government has been urged to transform UK ports into industrial hubs to facilitate the large-scale rollout of floating offshore wind.

The Floating Wind Offshore Wind Taskforce, which includes major offshore wind and port developers, and other stakeholders, recommends the investment of £4 billion to upgrade ports for mass deployment of floating wind turbines by the end of the decade.

To accommodate turbines with hub heights exceeding 150 metres and their colossal floating bases, ports must be upgraded to allow for manufacturing and assembly in coastal areas.

Scottish ports and the Celtic Sea, where floating projects are presently in the works, will be the initial targets for development, the report suggests.

The taskforce notes that implementing some of its recommendations will result in the installation of 34GW of floating wind in UK waters by 2040, generating £26.6 billion in additional GVA and supporting 45,000 jobs across the country.

RenewableUK‘s Emerging Technologies Policy Analyst Laurie Heyworth said: “Getting onto the front foot to make the most of our enormous floating wind resource is essential to boost Britain’s energy security and deliver net zero as fast as possible.

“At the moment there are no port facilities in this country which are fit for the mass deployment of floating wind, so we need to start revitalising them now as new industrial hubs, so that we are ready for this new sector to take off at scale by 2030.

“The timeline is tight and we will only be able to deliver on our ambition if we take action promptly and decisively.”