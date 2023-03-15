Finance & Markets

IEA: China’s reopening to push global oil demand to new heights

The average growth rate for the year is estimated to be two million barrels per day, according to a new report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 15 March 2023
Image: heychli / Shutterstock

The International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates that China will propel global oil demand to an all-time high.

The organisation’s new report, released earlier today, suggests global demand for oil is projected to soar by 3.2 million barrels per day from the first quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter, resulting in an average growth rate of two million barrels per day for the year.

The IEA said even if Russia could sustain production at pre-war levels, matching this expansion would present a significant challenge.

The Paris-based agency suggests the revival of air travel and the reopening of China’s economy following the Covid restrictions will be the key factors driving the global oil demand growth.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast