E.ON unveils paper mill’s CHP plant in Kent

The project is predicted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 36,000 tonnes a year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 4 May 2023
Image: DS Smith

DS Smith, a leading supplier of sustainable packaging solutions, and energy provider E.ON have unveiled a new combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Kemsley Paper Mill, Kent.

The plant, which was financed, built, and operated by E.ON, is designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 36,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of 30,000 medium-sized cars driving over 6,000 miles annually.

The CHP plant will produce steam and electricity, with an electrical capacity of 73MW, to help Kemsley mill produce 830k tonnes of recycled paper per year.

The plant has been fitted with E.ON IQ Energy, an intelligent energy supply solution that uses artificial intelligence to optimise the supply in real-time.

Niels Flierman, Head of Paper and Recycling at DS Smith commented: “Leading the way in reducing the impact paper making has on our environment is something we are passionate about – it’s important to us, our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Manfred Wirsing, Managing Director of E.ON Energy Projects, said: “This successful project is another example of how we are driving decarbonisation for our industrial customers and their production processes across Europe.”

