A softening in near term gas and power prices, but winter still holds up



In this episode you will learn:

Softening of near-term pricing while winter prices hold.

Economic data impacts oil prices, despite OPEC cuts.

With LNG delivery at record levels, do falling prices risk supply being diverted to Asia?

While supported in recent weeks with increased rainfall and wind power generation, sensitivities around the impact of a mild winter on hydro remain.

If the Russia and Ukraine war escalates, risk remains over LNG supplies to Europe.

As energy prices in Europe fall, is a recovery in industrial demand underway?

UK energy intensive industries are advised to explore government support now.

