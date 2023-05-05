Finance & Markets, Videos & Podcasts, Webinars

A softening in near term gas and power prices, but winter still holds up

In this week’s Resonance energy market podcast episode, Jeremy Nicholson talks to Alfa’s Daniel Veasey as prices soften ahead of the summer

Big Zero Report 2022

Bruna Pinhoni
More Articles
Friday 5 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock


In this episode you will learn:

  • Softening of near-term pricing while winter prices hold.
  • Economic data impacts oil prices, despite OPEC cuts.
  • With LNG delivery at record levels, do falling prices risk supply being diverted to Asia?
  • While supported in recent weeks with increased rainfall and wind power generation, sensitivities around the impact of a mild winter on hydro remain.
  • If the Russia and Ukraine war escalates, risk remains over LNG supplies to Europe.
  • As energy prices in Europe fall, is a recovery in industrial demand underway?
  • UK energy intensive industries are advised to explore government support now.

Do you need help to formulate a buying strategy to mitigate the impact of commodity market volatility on your energy contracts?

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

 

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast