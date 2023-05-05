Chair of UK Energy Committee warns of energy shortages

The new chair of the Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee, SNP MP Angus MacNeil, has warned that the ongoing war in Ukraine could serve as a “warning shot” for the potential for future energy shortages.

In an interview with the PA news agency, MacNeil criticised a lack of investment in energy security during the austerity era, followed by a lack of focus during the Brexit years.

He has emphasised the importance of renewable energy for future supplies, noting that investment today could produce significant benefits tomorrow.

MacNeil accused former Chancellor George Osborne of short-term political expediency on energy security.

MacNeil urged greater scrutiny of the issue and greater public attention to the matter.