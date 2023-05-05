Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Energy chief slams ‘grossly unacceptable’ solar project delays

The Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK has said solar projects with planning consent and finance ready can be made to wait for over a decade

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 5 May 2023
Solar Energy UK’s Chief Executive, Chris Hewett, has commended the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) for taking their concerns seriously regarding solar project delays. The committee has launched a new inquiry into the matter.

Hewett expressed his disappointment with the current delay in connecting solar projects to the grid, calling it “grossly unacceptable”.

He emphasised that the situation is particularly concerning since projects with planning consent and financing ready can be made to wait for over ten years.

According to Hewett, the delay in connecting solar projects to the grid has caused billions of pounds in economic damage to the UK.

The Chief Executive urged the government to take action and resolve the issue promptly.

The EAC’s inquiry aims to examine the reasons behind the long waiting times for connecting solar and battery projects to the electricity networks.

The committee attributes the delays to historical underinvestment, unresponsive distribution network operators and regulatory failures.

