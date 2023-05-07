Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK electricity demand reigns supreme during King Charles’ coronation

The UK’s electricity system operator has reported a peak of just over 26GW at King Charles’ coronation

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 8 May 2023
Image: Devis M / Shutterstock.com

The UK’s electricity system operator has reported a peak of just over 26GW on the system, at around 12:45 pm, during King Charles‘s coronation service.

The “kettle on” effect is a phenomenon that has been observed by the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) during major TV events.

This effect refers to the sudden surge in electricity demand that occurs when large numbers of people switch on their electric kettles at the same time during commercial breaks.

This seemingly innocuous action can cause a significant spike in electricity demand, placing a tremendous strain on the electricity grid and making it extremely challenging to balance the supply and demand of electricity.

