Saying yes to wind could cut your energy bills!

People who support onshore wind farms being built near their home could be rewarded with lower bills.

That’s thanks to a new government scheme that will provide new incentives to communities that will allow the UK to up its renewable capacity with new projects.

Local authorities and representatives will be consulted to ensure any wind developments are accepted by the locality and its citizens.

Incentives include owning stakes in a turbine, which could allow people to gain from the profits of the facility, funding for charging points built for electric vehicles and new sports centres.

Energy bill discounts are also being considered for communities that give the green light to onshore wind – to be discussed on a case-by-case basis by developers.

Energy Minister Graham Stuart said: “Onshore wind is a vital part of our plans to deliver cheaper, cleaner and more secure homegrown energy.

“It is right that new developments have the support of host communities and that local people benefit directly from it, such as through either a discount on their energy bills or other significant community benefits.

“Our proposals will ensure developers and local residents can work together more efficiently to maximise community benefits for supportive communities while delivering the clean and secure energy the country needs.”