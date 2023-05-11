Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Spurs wins green Premier League for fourth time

Each club in England’s top flight has been ranked for its climate action and carbon reduction

Kiran Bose
Thursday 11 May 2023
Tottenham Hotspur has been named the Premier League’s greenest football club for the fourth consecutive year.

The UN-backed Sport Positive EPL table has been published by the BBC, ranking each club in England’s top flight for its climate action and carbon reduction.

Spurs has achieved the accolade due to its delivery of sustainability training sessions to all players, publishing its Scope 3 emissions, using electric vehicles to deliver food and replacing all plastic bottles with recyclable cartons.

The club has joined the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework and committed to net zero by 2040.

Other measures include powering its stadium and training centre entirely with renewable energy, a ‘zero to landfill’ waste management programme and having all shirts worn by players made with 100% recycled fabric.

Donna-Maria Cullen, Tottenham’s Executive Director, said: “As a Club, we are acutely aware of the role we can play in addressing the threat posed by climate change and have embedded environmental sustainability within everything we do.

“It is extremely important we take our players with us on this journey and the first-of-its-kind training we have recently facilitated for all teams is a huge part of this.”

Defender Ben Davies took part in the club’s sustainability training, he said: “As players we’re fully aware of the amount of work the Club is doing on the sustainability front.

“The training gave us an understanding of the impact a huge organisation like ours can have on the environment while also talking us through the ways we can reduce our emissions and be as sustainable as possible.”

