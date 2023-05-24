Ofgem unveils SIF R3 challenges to supercharge net zero

Ofgem and Innovate UK have revealed the challenge areas for Round 3 of the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The SIF aims to fund innovative projects that can speed up the energy transition to net zero at a low cost to consumers.

The challenges focus on network planning, equitable power systems, electrification of heat and power-to-gas solutions.

The first funding phase will begin in September 2023, offering feasibility study grants.

Successful projects will progress to the alpha and beta phases for further development and demonstration.

Marzia Zafar, Deputy Director of Strategy and Innovation at Ofgem, said: “This is a great opportunity for innovators to focus their talents on solving some of the major challenges the energy sector is facing on the road to decarbonisation.

“SIF has already proved to be a launchpad for some fantastic innovative thinking and we’re looking forward to seeing what exciting proposals we get in response to this year’s set of specific challenges.”