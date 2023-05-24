Efficiency & Environment

‘Toxic chemical cocktails found in over 1,600 English water sites’

Up to 101 chemicals have been detected in river samples, including the rivers Mersey, Thames, Trent, Irwell, Medway, Humber and Avon, according to a study

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 24 May 2023
“Alarming” levels of chemical contamination have been uncovered in rivers across England, according to a recent analysis of official Environment Agency data.

The study, conducted by Wildlife and Countryside Link and The Rivers Trust, has highlighted the presence of toxic chemical mixtures at more than 1,600 river and groundwater sites throughout the country.

The research focused on five chemical cocktails known to have detrimental effects on wildlife.

The report suggests these mixtures were found in 81% of the 1,006 river and lake sites examined, as well as in 74% of the 1,086 groundwater sites studied.

More than half of these locations (54%) contained three or more of the identified harmful chemical cocktails.

The combination of chemicals identified in the 1,619 contaminated sites includes hazardous substances such as forever chemicals PFOS, PFOA, PFBS, and PFHxS, as well as the pesticide 2,4-D and the widely used painkiller ibuprofen.

According to the study, prominent rivers including the Mersey, Stour, Colne, Thames, Trent, Yare, Irwell, Medway, Humber and Avon were among those found to have the highest concentrations of chemicals.

Richard Benwell, Chief Executive Officer of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: “Our research shows that toxic combinations of pesticides, pharmaceuticals and forever chemicals are polluting rivers up and down the country.

“The new Chemicals Strategy must make sure harmful substances are regulated not just for individual risks, but for their effects in combination.”

A Defra spokesperson told ELN: “We are working closely with our regulators to assess the potential risks posed by unintentional chemical mixtures to our environment. This builds on work since the 2000s to increase monitoring and either ban or highly restrict a number of PFAS, both domestically and internationally, as well as steps in the Plan for Water to ban their use in fire-fighting foams.

“We will set out our approach to managing chemical mixtures in the Chemicals Strategy later this year.”

