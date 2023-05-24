SP Energy Networks restores electricity system with renewables

SP Energy Networks has successfully concluded the first phase of a £4.4 million trial that demonstrates how the electricity network can be restored rapidly and solely with renewable energy sources in the unlikely event of a major power outage.

The project, conducted in Dumfries and Galloway, addresses the increasing demand for electricity driven by the adoption of low carbon technologies.

Collaborating with GE and Drax, SP Energy Networks utilised renewable sources such as hydro and wind to initiate the network restoration.

The project offers an alternative to traditional fossil fuel-dependent methods and aims to achieve 60% self-starting capability within 24 hours by 2026.

The success of the trial marks a significant achievement for SP Energy Networks and the UK electricity network, showcasing the potential of renewable energy in ensuring grid stability.

Future phases of the trial will be pursued to deliver widespread benefits and support the country’s net zero goals.