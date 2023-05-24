Efficiency & Environment

SP Energy Networks restores electricity system with renewables

The company has completed a trial that demonstrates the restoration of the electricity system using only renewable energy sources in the event of a major power outage

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 24 May 2023
Image: SP Energy Networks

SP Energy Networks has successfully concluded the first phase of a £4.4 million trial that demonstrates how the electricity network can be restored rapidly and solely with renewable energy sources in the unlikely event of a major power outage.

The project, conducted in Dumfries and Galloway, addresses the increasing demand for electricity driven by the adoption of low carbon technologies.

Collaborating with GE and Drax, SP Energy Networks utilised renewable sources such as hydro and wind to initiate the network restoration.

The project offers an alternative to traditional fossil fuel-dependent methods and aims to achieve 60% self-starting capability within 24 hours by 2026.

The success of the trial marks a significant achievement for SP Energy Networks and the UK electricity network, showcasing the potential of renewable energy in ensuring grid stability.

Future phases of the trial will be pursued to deliver widespread benefits and support the country’s net zero goals.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast