Podcast: As near-term energy prices fall, Asian appetite for LNG returns

In this week’s Resonance energy market podcast episode, Jeremy Nicholson talks to Alfa Energy’s European Energy Risk Manager, Dan Veasey as near-term energy prices continue to fall, the risk to LNG supply from the US and demand from Asia arises

Jessica Woolls
Wednesday 31 May 2023
In this episode you will learn:

  • UK renewable assets lower demand for gas, seeing exports to Europe where prices are at a premium.
  • Responding to falling LNG prices, Asian buyer demand tentatively returns to the market.
  • If prices continue to decline the US may reduce LNG shipments.
  • Structurally the UK and Europe may remain uncompetitive for manufacturing for some time.

Listen to the latest episode of the Resonance podcast below.

