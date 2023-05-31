Podcast: As near-term energy prices fall, Asian appetite for LNG returns

In this episode you will learn:

UK renewable assets lower demand for gas, seeing exports to Europe where prices are at a premium.

Responding to falling LNG prices, Asian buyer demand tentatively returns to the market.

If prices continue to decline the US may reduce LNG shipments.

Structurally the UK and Europe may remain uncompetitive for manufacturing for some time.

