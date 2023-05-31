Efficiency & Environment

Port of Aberdeen dives into subsea hydrogen storage

The port authority has secured £150,000 funding from the Scottish Government to explore the feasibility of storing hydrogen underwater

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 31 May 2023
Image: Port of Aberdeen

The Port of Aberdeen has received a £150,000 grant from the Scottish Government to investigate the viability of storing hydrogen underwater at the new Aberdeen South Harbour.

The ‘H2Shore’ project will conduct engineering analyses, develop a business case and examine the distribution and bunkering requirements.

This initiative is part of the ‘Hydrogen Innovation Scheme’, supporting innovative projects in renewable hydrogen production and distribution.

The Port of Aberdeen sees this as an opportunity to play a crucial role in Scotland’s growing hydrogen economy.

Marlene Mitchell, Commercial Manager, Port of Aberdeen, said: “Ports have a pivotal role in the transition to hydrogen technologies, contributing to the journey towards net zero emissions and serving as crucial infrastructure for hydrogen transport and trade.”

