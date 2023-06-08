SMEs stunned as energy bills skyrocket by 500%

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the West Midlands are facing financial challenges due to significant energy bill increases, ranging from 167% to a staggering 500%.

That’s according to new survey conducted by Energy Systems Catapult on behalf of carbonTrack, which suggests more than half (52%) of these businesses report negative impacts on their profit margins.

To assist non-domestic energy users, the UK Government introduced the Energy Bills Discount Scheme, but nearly 71% of the interviewed businesses expressed concerns about its effectiveness.

SMEs are taking steps to improve energy efficiency, with 71% conducting their own energy consumption assessments.

Solar energy is being explored by 86% of businesses surveyed.

Reace Edwards, Business Modelling Consultant at Energy Systems Catapult, commented: “The West Midlands is a thriving hub of innovation and manufacturing excellence. Rising energy bills are increasingly posing a threat to businesses in the region as demonstrated by the interview findings.

“We are witnessing more and more SMEs looking to take back control of their bills by engaging with third parties, implementing internal energy management policies, or by deploying renewable generation technologies and energy efficiency improvements on site.

“The businesses we interviewed are, however, looking to the government for more financial assistance to ensure they can weather the storm. Not only would this aid them in paying their bills, but it would make decarbonisation a cost-effective option for SMEs in our region. We cannot decarbonise while the cost of doing so for these businesses remains at a record high.”