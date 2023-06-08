Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem’s net zero mandate ‘could unlock billions for UK renewables’

The net zero mandate aims to foster a favourable climate for renewable energy decisions within the energy system

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 8 June 2023
Image: graham parton / Shutterstock

The energy industry has warmly received the government’s decision to grant Ofgem a net zero mandate, marking a significant step toward achieving the UK’s climate change targets.

The Renewable Energy Association (REA) and Solar Energy UK, among other trade bodies, have expressed their support for the mandate, emphasising its potential to unlock billions of pounds for renewable energy and drive the transition to a low carbon future.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the REA, hailed the net zero mandate as a welcome commitment that aligns consumer interests with the government’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

She highlighted the practical and cost-effective benefits of a low carbon energy system, which includes scaling up long-term investment, stabilising prices and safeguarding consumer interests.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK, echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the era of costly renewables is now behind us.

With consumer and environmental interests aligned, the net zero mandate is seen as a common-sense decision that will expedite the rollout of grid-scale solar projects and reduce waiting times for grid connections.

This, in turn, is expected to lower consumer bills, accelerate decarbonisation efforts and drive investment, job creation and economic growth.

Morag Watson, Director of Policy at Scottish Renewables, highlighted the outdated nature of Ofgem’s previous remit and welcomed the decision to empower the regulator to recommend changes that support a cleaner and more affordable energy system.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast