Ofgem’s net zero mandate ‘could unlock billions for UK renewables’

The energy industry has warmly received the government’s decision to grant Ofgem a net zero mandate, marking a significant step toward achieving the UK’s climate change targets.

The Renewable Energy Association (REA) and Solar Energy UK, among other trade bodies, have expressed their support for the mandate, emphasising its potential to unlock billions of pounds for renewable energy and drive the transition to a low carbon future.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the REA, hailed the net zero mandate as a welcome commitment that aligns consumer interests with the government’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

She highlighted the practical and cost-effective benefits of a low carbon energy system, which includes scaling up long-term investment, stabilising prices and safeguarding consumer interests.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive of Solar Energy UK, echoed this sentiment, emphasising that the era of costly renewables is now behind us.

With consumer and environmental interests aligned, the net zero mandate is seen as a common-sense decision that will expedite the rollout of grid-scale solar projects and reduce waiting times for grid connections.

This, in turn, is expected to lower consumer bills, accelerate decarbonisation efforts and drive investment, job creation and economic growth.

Morag Watson, Director of Policy at Scottish Renewables, highlighted the outdated nature of Ofgem’s previous remit and welcomed the decision to empower the regulator to recommend changes that support a cleaner and more affordable energy system.