Iberdrola and Trammo ink ‘Europe’s largest’ green ammonia export deal

Iberdrola and Trammo have entered into an agreement for the purchase and sale of up to 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year from 2026, marking the ‘Europe’s largest’ green ammonia framework agreement to date.

The agreement enables Iberdrola to construct Europe’s first green ammonia plant in southern Europe, with a total investment of €750 million (£643m).

Trammo, as the purchaser of green ammonia, will play a vital role in decarbonising northern European industries.

By utilising green ammonia, these sectors can significantly reduce their industrial emissions, contributing to a more sustainable production chain.

Millán García-Tola, Iberdrola’s Global Head of Green Hydrogen, said: “Reducing industrial emissions with the supply of green ammonia presents opportunities in the coming years and Iberdrola wants to be at the centre of this market, delivering real projects to develop a more sustainable production chain and achieve decarbonisation goals.”