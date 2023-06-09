Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy firms fined £250,000 for unlawful marketing calls

Maxen Power Supply and Crown Glazing have been fined for ‘unlawful marketing calls’ targeting individuals and businesses on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 June 2023
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Maxen Power Supply Ltd and Crown Glazing Ltd a total of £250,000 for making illegal marketing calls to individuals and businesses registered on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register.

The ICO has said both companies falsely claimed to represent other organisations and violated the law by contacting individuals and businesses who had not given their explicit consent to receive such calls.

Crown Glazing Ltd, a green energy firm based in Preston, Lancashire, was fined £130,000 for “making over 500,000 unsolicited marketing calls”, while Maxen Power Supply Ltd, an energy supplier from Ilford, Essex, received a £120,000 fine for “numerous complaints of aggressive marketing tactics and misleading claims”.

The ICO has also issued enforcement notices to both companies, ordering them to cease calling individuals and businesses on the ‘do not call’ register or those who had previously objected to such calls.

Andy Curry, ICO Head of Investigations, said: “Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable after simply answering the phone. People and businesses register with the Telephone Preference Service and Corporate Telephone Preference Service for a clear reason; to stop unwanted marketing calls and protect their privacy.

“These companies have not only broken the law by failing to check the ‘do not call’ register but also caused distress and potential financial damage to businesses on the receiving end of their deceptive sales tactics.”

ELN has reached out to Maxen Power Supply and Crown Glazing for comment – the companies did not respond before publication.

