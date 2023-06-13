Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

US wind and solar outpace new nuclear reactor capacity in early 2023

The combined capacity of new wind and solar generation in the first four months of 2023 has exceeded the capacity of the Vogtle-3 nuclear reactor, which took 14 years to build, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 13 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

In the first months of 2023, the US newly added utility-scale solar and wind energy installations surpassed the capacity of the newly operational Vogtle-3 nuclear reactor, which took nearly 14 years to construct.

That’s according to recent analysis conducted by the SUN DAY Campaign, based on data released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The report suggests the installed utility-scale solar capacity reached 85,790MW by 30th April, while wind capacity increased to 146,900MW during the same period.

In comparison, the Vogtle-3 nuclear reactor added just 1,100MW of capacity during almost 14 years.

FERC’s data also indicate a substantial growth gap between nuclear and renewable energy capacity in the near future.

Over the next three years, FERC forecasts a net addition of 77,861MW of solar capacity and 19,935MW of wind capacity, compared to an estimated 1,100MW of new nuclear power.

