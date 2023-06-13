Centrica chief: Energy bill hike warning for UK households

The Chief Executive Officer of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, has today raised concerns that energy bills may increase for households across the UK if struggling customers continue to accumulate significant debts.

Chris O’Shea has emphasised the urgent need for measures to prevent customers from falling into financial difficulties.

In an interview with the Financial Times, O’Shea highlighted the repercussions of failing to find effective solutions.

He pointed out that if certain customers cannot have prepayment meters installed, the cost of their energy consumption ultimately falls on the general population.

A few months ago, Emma Pinchbeck, the Chief Executive of Energy UK, cautioned against a total ban on compulsory prepayment meter installations.

Pinchbeck argued that such a ban could lead to an upsurge in bad debt, ultimately resulting in higher energy bills for the public.