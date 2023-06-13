Finance & Markets

UK considering U-turn on hydrogen levy

The UK Energy Security Secretary has expressed doubts about the viability of hydrogen for domestic heating

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 13 June 2023
Image: Pembrokeshire County Council

UK’s Energy Security Secretary has hinted at a potential U-turn on the proposed hydrogen levy.

The government was previously planning to introduce a levy on energy bills to support the country’s hydrogen industry

However, in recent months, the plan faced opposition from MPs.

Critics argue that raising people’s bills during a cost of living crisis is unjustifiable.

In an interview with POLITICO’s Pro Morning Energy and Climate UK, Grant Shapps acknowledged his initial optimism about hydrogen’s potential to fuel homes.

However, he now believes that such an approach may not be the most feasible path forward.

Shapps said: “I came in (to this current role) thinking because this was the narrative that was around, that one day hydrogen will fuel homes.

“I think that’s unlikely to be the way forward, although we’re interested, we will carry out some village trials, we do think the hydrogen economy is part of the future.”

