MPs criticise government’s “delayed” energy bill support for vulnerable groups

MPs have criticised the government for the delayed delivery of the energy bill support to those most in need.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s report which is published today, highlights the government’s lack of capacity, resulting in approximately 1.7 million individuals having to wait for months before receiving assistance.

Ministers estimated a cost of £69 billion for supporting households and businesses, with £16 billion already paid between October and December 2022.

However, it was only on 27th February 2023 that 900,000 households became eligible for the Alternative Funding of the Energy Bills Support Scheme, nearly five months after discounts were provided under the main scheme, the PAC has said.

As of February 2023, a quarter of vouchers issued to two million households with traditional prepayment meters remained unredeemed, prompting the committee to call for improvements in uptake.

Suppliers’ practices of forcefully entering vulnerable customers’ homes to install prepayment meters, were highlighted as “unacceptable” in the committee’s report.

Dame Meg Hillier, Chair of the Committee, highlighted the difficulties faced by households due to surging energy prices and urged the government to prioritise assistance for the most vulnerable while ensuring value for money.

Dame Meg Hillier said: “Almost halfway through the year we have not yet seen plans to ensure energy affordability for the coming winter. As a matter of urgency, the government must show it’s clear not just on how households and businesses will be protected in any future price rises, but how to ensure resilience in the sector as a whole.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told ELN: “Today’s report fails to recognise the complexities of delivering support to households without a direct relationship with a supplier – and it’s right we made sure there was a robust system to help protect people against fraud before rolling it out.

“We’re proud to have delivered nearly £40 billion in support, including through the Energy Price Guarantee, getting help to millions in a matter of weeks – with 83% of energy bill support vouchers now redeemed and including to the people of Northern Ireland who have been receiving help with their energy bills since November.”