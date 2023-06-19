Efficiency & Environment

Coventry unveils solar farm plan

Coventry’s new proposed project aims to power equivalent of 7,650 homes a year

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 19 June 2023
Image: Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council has put forward a proposal to establish a solar farm that would generate electricity for approximately 7,650 homes per year.

The plan aims to utilise solar energy as part of the city’s efforts to address climate change and promote sustainability.

By positioning photovoltaic panels in a south-facing direction, the farm could produce an estimated 30MW of electricity on sunny summer days.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, said: “The proposed solar farm is part of a wide range of initiatives helping deliver our and the city’s climate change ambition.

“The power it generates will be sustainable, clean, green energy-sensitive to the natural environment.

“There will be local biodiversity gains which include doubling the amount of hedgerow, improving the existing grassland and increasing the amount of existing wildlife habitat by 40%.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast