Coventry unveils solar farm plan

Coventry City Council has put forward a proposal to establish a solar farm that would generate electricity for approximately 7,650 homes per year.

The plan aims to utilise solar energy as part of the city’s efforts to address climate change and promote sustainability.

By positioning photovoltaic panels in a south-facing direction, the farm could produce an estimated 30MW of electricity on sunny summer days.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, said: “The proposed solar farm is part of a wide range of initiatives helping deliver our and the city’s climate change ambition.

“The power it generates will be sustainable, clean, green energy-sensitive to the natural environment.

“There will be local biodiversity gains which include doubling the amount of hedgerow, improving the existing grassland and increasing the amount of existing wildlife habitat by 40%.”