‘Sadiq Khan’s green fund at risk as EV firm falls into administration’

A fund launched by London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, faces the prospect of losing millions of pounds after an electric car company, Breathe, in which his Energy Efficiency Fund (MEEF) had invested, fell into administration.

Breathe, a supplier of electric vehicles to various clients including Tesla Motors and private-hire drivers received an injection of £3.2 million from MEEF just 15 months ago.

However, according to reports, last week, administrators from Begbies Traynor were appointed as insolvency practitioners, raising concerns over the fate of the funds.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told Energy Live News: “The MEEF is the largest of its kind in the UK and has already invested in 17 projects across London mobilising over £380 million of investment which is expected to save over 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and nearly 40 million kWh of energy.

“MEEF’s original investment of £3.2 million in Breathe represents less than 1% of the total funding mobilised by the fund to date.

“The Mayor is aware that Breathe has recently entered administration. The appointed administrators are working with all parties to complete a sale of the business and if needed realise assets to enable the debt to be repaid.”