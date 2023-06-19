UK’s first deep geothermal energy project in decades to begin operation

The Eden Project in Cornwall is set to introduce the UK’s first deep geothermal energy project in almost 40 years.

The project will tap into hot water reservoirs nearly 5 kilometres underground to provide heating for nearby greenhouses and rainforest biomes.

Once operational, the Eden geothermal well will be the sole deep geothermal facility in the UK.

A government white paper assessing the potential of deep geothermal energy in the UK is expected in the coming weeks.

Traditional geothermal projects in the UK often rely on shallow wells that extract heat from relatively lower temperature sources.

By accessing water reservoirs at greater depths, where temperatures are significantly higher, these wells have the capability to deliver water that is extremely hot.

Experts note that the advantage of this scorching hot water lies in its potential for various applications, including heating and electricity generation.