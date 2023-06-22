Zenobē and National Express power Glastonbury with electric buses

Zenobē and National Express have partnered to launch the first sustainable shuttle bus service for Glastonbury Festival.

Zenobē will provide eight electric double-decker buses for the Bristol-Glastonbury route, offering a “zero-emission” transportation option.

A pop-up charging station with fast DC chargers and second-life batteries will be set up near the festival grounds.

This collaboration aims to decarbonise mass passenger transport for large scale events and provide an environmentally-friendly alternative to petrol or diesel vehicles.

Steven Meersman, Co-Founder and Director of Zenobē, said: “It marks an important step in the decarbonisation of the festivals and events industry, where huge numbers of people flock to remote locations for just a few days but to date have not had sustainable ways of getting there.”

Tom Berry, Zero Emissions Vehicle Specialist at National Express, said: “As the official coach travel partner for Glastonbury, we’re experienced in providing reliable and affordable dedicated services direct to Worthy Farm, carrying over 12,000 revellers from all over the UK each year.”